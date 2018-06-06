FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 2:52 PM / in 2 hours

House Speaker doubtful of NAFTA passage in current Congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, asked on Wednesday about the prospects for House passage of legislation to enable a renegotiated NAFTA trade deal, indicated there was not much time left for the current Congress to do so.

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks to reporters at an enrollment ceremony for several House bills on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

He told reporters it was “pretty far into the deadline” for Congress to consider a new North American Free Trade Agreement. Negotiations on the accord have stalled among the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Walsh

