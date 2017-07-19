U.S. announces start of NAFTA talks in Washington on Aug. 16

1 Min Read
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The first round of talks between the United State, Mexico and Canada on revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement will take place in Washington from Aug. 16-20, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday.
Lighthizer also said John Melle, a veteran of North American trade policy and assistant U.S. trade representative for the Western Hemisphere, would lead the day to day negotiations of NAFTA for the United States.
Reporting by Lesley Wroughton