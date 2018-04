WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, predicted on Wednesday that there will be some positive news on efforts to renegotiate the NAFTA treaty relatively soon.

Economic analyst Lawrence "Larry" Kudlow appears on CNBC at the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“Don’t hold me to the timing here, but I think you’re going to see some positive news on NAFTA and maintaining NAFTA and reforming NAFTA and I think the stock market is going to love that,” he told reporters.