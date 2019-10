Mexico president urges USMCA ratification, vowing to implement labor reform

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he looks on from a balcony during a military parade to celebrate Independence Day at Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s president said on Sunday he would send a letter to U.S. congressional Democrats vowing to implement a recent labor law, in a bid to assuage their concerns over worker rights and speed up ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaking in a video posted on Twitter, called for the deal to be ratified as soon as possible and not be “contaminated” by the U.S. election cycle.

The leader of a U.S. congressional delegation to Mexico said last week Mexico must take more concrete steps to implement its labor reform. Although Mexico’s Congress has already approved the deal, it also needs ratification from U.S. and Canadian lawmakers.