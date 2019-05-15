Pelosi had 'productive meeting' with U.S. trade representative on deal: aide

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives at her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a “productive meeting” with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer almost entirely focused on a new United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal, one of her aides said on Wednesday.

“Democrats continued to express our interest in working with the USTR to get to ‘yes,’ and will be planning more discussions with the USTR on the key questions about the USMCA proposal,” the aide said.