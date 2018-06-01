Trump says U.S. might prefer separate trade deals with Canada, Mexico instead of NAFTA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he might prefer to end the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which the United States is renegotiating with Canada and Mexico, in favor of two bilateral agreements with its neighbors.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with the media as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on after a meeting with North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“I wouldn’t mind seeing NAFTA where you go by a different name, where you make a separate deal with Canada and a separate deal with Mexico. Because you’re talking about a very different two countries,” Trump told reporters.