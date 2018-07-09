North American auto associations urge renewed focus on NAFTA talks

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Canadian, Mexican and U.S. auto trade associations on Monday urged a “renewed focus” in talks to reshape the North American Free Trade Agreement, saying all parties should return to the negotiating table now for a “cohesive three-country” deal.

FILE PHOTO: A NAFTA logo is seen during the fifth round of NAFTA talks involving the United States, Mexico and Canada, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

“It is in the best interest of all three countries to refocus on establishing a new NAFTA agreement that will allow the North American auto industry to remain globally competitive,” said the statement, released jointly by auto parts and car manufacturing associations from the three nations.