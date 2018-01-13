Trump, Lighthizer discuss China, NAFTA trade talks: White House

PALM BEACH, Florida (Reuters) - President Donald Trump met with his trade envoy, Robert Lighthizer, on Saturday and was briefed on U.S. trade with China and upcoming talks on revising the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, a White House spokeswoman said.

“The President met with Ambassador Lighthizer and received an in-depth update on trade with China and their economy, pending enforcement actions, and also had a discussion on NAFTA negotiations,” spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement.