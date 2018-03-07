FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 3:52 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

White House adviser Navarro says he is not a candidate to replace Cohn: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Wednesday he was not a candidate to replace departing National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, Bloomberg News reported.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Navarro, who heads the White House National Trade Council, also said President Donald Trump was interviewing a long list of candidates as potential replacements for Cohn, who announced on Tuesday that he would be leaving the White House.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh

