May 24, 2018 / 7:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norway says U.S. metal tariffs are unreasonable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - American tariffs on steel and aluminum are “completely unreasonable”, Norway’s industry minister said on Thursday following a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, adding that no promises of exemptions were made during the talks.

“Ross underscored that Norway and the European Union will probably receive equal treatment in this matter. It’s too early to tell what that will mean. This is a difficult case for Norway,” Torbjoern Roe Isaksen said in a statement.

“I made very clear how disappointed Norway is over not having received a permanent and unconditional exemption from these matters,” he added.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik

