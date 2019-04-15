Harm to Irish peace accord would prevent U.S.-UK trade deal post-Brexit: Pelosi

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States would not strike a wideranging trade deal with Britain after Brexit if a hard border was restored between Ireland and Northern Ireland, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Monday.

“We made it clear to all, If there is any harm to the Good Friday accord, no (trade) treaty,” Pelosi said during a London School of Economics event.

“I have to say though every single person, including Theresa May who we spoke to on the phone, everyone said don’t even worry about that, it is unthinkable that we would even go there.”