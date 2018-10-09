FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
October 9, 2018 / 9:12 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

U.S. Agriculture's Perdue says farmer aid could be less than first estimated

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $12 billion package to help offset losses from retaliatory tariffs on American exports could end up being smaller as the department looks to recalculate the amount after an agreement to update NAFTA, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Tuesday.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue tours the Brabant Farms in Verona, New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Speaking to Reuters in a phone interview, Perdue said talks to remove the steel and aluminum tariffs on Mexico and Canada, which triggered retaliatory measures on U.S. agriculture, were just beginning.

Perdue also said he was confident the rule announced by President Donald Trump on Tuesday to allow higher-ethanol gasoline to be used all year would be ready before the driving season next year.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.