WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had found that China and India unfairly subsidized and dumped large diameter welded pipe in the United States.

The department found the two countries had sold the pipe at less than fair value at rates ranging from 50.55 to 132.63 percent. It also found the two countries had subsidized the products at rates of 198.49 to 541.15 percent.