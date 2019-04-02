U.S. finalizes duties on certain welded-pipe imports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday American producers were being harmed by the import of certain large-diameter welded steel pipe from Canada, Greece, South Korea and Turkey, locking in duties on some of those products for five years.

The ITC said in a statement line pipe from the four countries was harming U.S. makers and backed duties for such pipe from Korea, but not Turkey. It said structural pipe from Canada, Korea and Turkey was being dumped.

Stainless steel pipe from Canada was not being dumped, and such pipe from Korea also was not dumped or unfairly subsidized, it said.

The Commerce Department said in February the imports were dumped in the U.S. market, and in some cases unfairly subsidized, and announced duties to protect domestic producers.

The ITC’s final determination that U.S. producers are being harmed by certain imported pipes from some of the countries ensures that preliminary duties on those products remain in place.

In 2017, U.S. imports of large-diameter welded pipe from Canada were estimated at $179.9 million, from South Korea at $150.9 million, from Turkey at $57.3 million, and from Greece at $10.7 million.

The United States launched an investigation into the imports after receiving a petition from a group of privately held U.S. producers. The probe covers welded carbon and alloy steel pipe measuring more than 16 inches (406.4 mm) in diameter.

Large-diameter welded pipe may be used to transport oil, gas, slurry, steam, or other fluids, liquids, or gases.