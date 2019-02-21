U.S. says welded pipe imports from four countries dumped in U.S. market

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it had made a final determination that imports of large diameter welded pipe from Canada, Greece, South Korea and Turkey are being dumped in the U.S. market, paving the way for the imposition of tariffs.

The department, which said South Korea and Turkey were also subsidizing their exports, said Canada had sold the product below fair value at a 12.32 percent rate, Greece at a 9.96 percent rate, South Korea at a rate of up to 20.39 percent, and Turkey at a rate of up to 5.05 percent.

If the U.S. International Trade Commission subsequently finds the domestic industry has been harmed, tariffs will be put in place for an initial period of five years.