U.S. plans $113 million 'down payment on a new era' in Indo-Pacific: Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will invest $113 million in technology, energy and infrastructure initiatives in the Indo-Pacific as part of a new strategy to deepen ties with the region, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday ahead of a trip to Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a press conference at the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski/File Photo

“These funds represent just a down payment on a new era in U.S. economic commitment to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” Pompeo said in a speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Pompeo said the United States “will oppose any country” that seeks to dominate the region in what appeared to be a warning to Beijing at a time of increased trade frictions and tensions in the South China Sea.