FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 12, 2018 / 2:53 PM / in 18 hours

U.S. refining industry group chief says Trump should rethink tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - The head of a leading refining and chemical industry association said on Monday that President Donald Trump should not impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports due to the effect it would have on consumers and companies that use those materials.

FILE PHOTO - A steel coil is unrolled on the line at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Chet Thompson, president and CEO of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, speaking at his association’s conference in New Orleans, said such tariffs“would be bad for consumers,” and“diminish our ability to build infrastructure.”

Trump’s proposed tariffs have met with criticism from many in the energy industry, which relies on heavy imports to build pipelines and other facilities.

Reporting By Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.