U.S. refining industry group chief says Trump should rethink tariffs

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - The head of a leading refining and chemical industry association said on Monday that President Donald Trump should not impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports due to the effect it would have on consumers and companies that use those materials.

FILE PHOTO - A steel coil is unrolled on the line at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Chet Thompson, president and CEO of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, speaking at his association’s conference in New Orleans, said such tariffs“would be bad for consumers,” and“diminish our ability to build infrastructure.”

Trump’s proposed tariffs have met with criticism from many in the energy industry, which relies on heavy imports to build pipelines and other facilities.