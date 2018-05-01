U.S. ITC allows duties on imported PET resin findings: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday said its preliminary findings pointed to harm to U.S. producers from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin imported from five countries.

In a statement, the ITC said it had found resin from Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea, Pakistan and Taiwan had been sold “in the United States at less than fair value” and that the U.S. Commerce Department would issue its final determination on Sept. 17.