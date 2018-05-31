FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 2:38 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

U.S. Commerce chief: Any reprisals over metals tariffs unlikely to hit U.S. economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any retaliation by European nations or any other countries over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs are unlikely to have much impact on the American economy, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC in an interview on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross prepares to testify before a Senate Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Subcommittee holds a hearing on the FY2019 funding request and budget justification for the Commerce Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Ross, speaking from Paris after announcing that the United States was proceeding with metals tariffs on the European Union, Canada and Mexico, also said he believes there will not be a long-term impact on relations with affected countries and that they “will get over this in due course.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

