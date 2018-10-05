Exclusive: U.S. Commerce head Ross sees wage increases for steel workers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday that wage increases are a likely outcome of the current contract talks between U.S. steel companies and the United Steelworkers union, and said that they would be a bellwether for the broader U.S. labor market.
“In many ways the current negotiations between the steel companies and the USWA (United Steelworkers) probably will be a bellwether,” Ross said in an interview with Reuters. “It wouldn’t be surprising if there are some wage increases coming from that,” he added.
United States Steel Corp (X.N) and ArcelorMittal USA, a unit of ArcelorMittal (MT.AS), are currently negotiating labor contracts for about 31,000 workers represented by the United Steelworkers union.
