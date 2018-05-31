U.S. Commerce Department to announce section 232 tariff changes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will hold a news briefing at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) to announce “Section 232” national security-related tariff modifications, the U.S. Commerce Department said in a statement on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a Senate Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee holds a hearing on the FY2019 funding request and budget justification for the Commerce Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The announcement comes after two sources said Washington will announce plans to impose tariffs on EU steel and aluminum imports as early as Thursday. A magazine separately reported that President Donald Trump wanted to push German cars out of the United States.