WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will speak with European Union representatives about lowering tariffs against the United States, President Donald Trump said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, speaks at the Conferederation of British Industry's annual conference in London, Britain, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

“Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will be speaking with representatives of the European Union about eliminating the large Tariffs and Barriers they use against the U.S.A. Not fair to our farmers and manufacturers,” Trump said in a Twitter post.