U.S. will seek 'good faith' agreements with China: Commerce Secretary

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will seek “tangible” agreements on trade with China when he visits the country next month, but results on bigger issues like market access may take longer, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stands behind U.S. President Donald Trump, who speaks at the Minority Enterprise Development Week White House awards ceremony, at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ross said the U.S. is seeking “immediate” results, such as the business deals American companies GE (GE.N) and Boeing Co (BA.N) struck in Saudi Arabia, as “a sign of good faith.” But, speaking at a conference in New York, he said questions on market access, intellectual property rights and tariffs are more complex and will take a longer time to negotiate.