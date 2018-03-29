FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

U.S. subsidiary of Russia's Rusal to seek exemption from tariffs: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rusal America, a subsidiary of Russian aluminum producer Rusal, will apply for an exemption from U.S. import tariffs on aluminum, the Interfax news agency quoted Rusal as saying on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - A marked aluminium ingot weighing 34 tons (74,957 pounds) is seen at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

The United States imposed duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum on imports from several countries from March 23. Russia is preparing a list of restrictions on imported products from the United States in response to U.S tariffs.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Susan Fenton

