U.S. subsidiary of Russia's Rusal to seek exemption from tariffs: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rusal America, a subsidiary of Russian aluminum producer Rusal, will apply for an exemption from U.S. import tariffs on aluminum, the Interfax news agency quoted Rusal as saying on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - A marked aluminium ingot weighing 34 tons (74,957 pounds) is seen at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

The United States imposed duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum on imports from several countries from March 23. Russia is preparing a list of restrictions on imported products from the United States in response to U.S tariffs.