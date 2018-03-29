U.S. subsidiary of Russia's Rusal to seek exemption from tariffs: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rusal America, a subsidiary of Russian aluminum producer Rusal, will apply for an exemption from U.S. import tariffs on aluminum, the Interfax news agency quoted Rusal as saying on Thursday.
The United States imposed duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum on imports from several countries from March 23. Russia is preparing a list of restrictions on imported products from the United States in response to U.S tariffs.
