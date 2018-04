MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s government will discuss measures to protect Russian companies from U.S. trade tariffs on steel and aluminum in the coming days, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich talks to journalists at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russia said in March it will likely prepare a list of restrictions on imported products from the United States in response to the U.S. tariffs.