U.S. goes to WTO to challenge Russian response to Trump's steel tariffs

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States launched a complaint against Russia at the World Trade Organization on Wednesday, challenging a “special protective measure” imposed on U.S. imports in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum.

FILE PHOTO: Rolled steel is seen after being treated on the pickle line at the Severstal steel mill in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S., June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

The United States said Russia was breaking WTO rules because its additional duties applied only to U.S. imports, and not to goods from any other country, and because the rates of duty were higher than the maximum allowed under its WTO membership terms.

Russia has 60 days to settle the dispute, after which the United States could ask the WTO to set up a panel to adjudicate.