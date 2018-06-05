U.S. Senate leader paves way for debating Trump tariff policy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday opened the door to a debate this month on Congress requiring its approval before President Donald Trump could impose trade tariffs on foreign goods under national security grounds.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell exits a policy lunch to lead a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Asked by a reporter about legislation by two Republican senators that is expected to be introduced this week, McConnell pointed to the upcoming Senate floor debate of a separate defense bill as a place where the trade measure could be introduced as an amendment.

“We’ll see what happens as it moves across the floor,” McConnell said, without specifying whether he would support the tariff measure.