Russia's Severstal says U.S. exports small, criticizes trade restrictions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Severstal, one of Russia’s leading steel producers, said on Friday that only about 2 percent of its total sales last year were exported to the United States and those exports can easily be redirect to other markets.

FILE PHOTO - Rolled steel is seen after being treated on the pickle line at the Severstal steel mill in Dearborn, Michigan June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

“At the same time, we believe that any trade restrictions are damaging for anyone working in exports and the development of the global economy in general,” Severstal said in a written reply to a Reuters request.

U.S. President Donald Trump pressed ahead on Thursday with import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent for aluminum, prompting volatility in global markets.