Severstal may redirect steel previously bound for U.S. to Middle East, Asia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Severstal may redirect steel which it was previously supplying to the United States to markets in the Middle East and Asia, its Chief Financial Officer Alexey Kulichenko told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Moscow.

The logo of Russian steel producer Severstal is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Severstal, one of Russia’s leading steel producers, had stopped steel supplies to the U.S. before the country imposed duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum on imports from several countries from March 23, he said.