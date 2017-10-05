FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. makes preliminary finding of silicon metal dumping by three countries
October 5, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 15 days ago

U.S. makes preliminary finding of silicon metal dumping by three countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it made a preliminary anti-dumping determination to impose duties on imports of silicon metal from Australia, Brazil and Norway to counteract sales in the United States at unfairly low prices. The department said in a statement it imposed preliminary anti-dumping duties of 20.79 percent for imports from Australia, 56.78 percent to 134.92 percent for imports from Brazil and 3.74 percent for imports from Norway. In 2016, imports of silicon metal from Australia, Brazil and Norway were valued at an estimated $33.9 million, $60.0 million, and $21.6 million, respectively.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tom Brown

