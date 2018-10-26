U.S. pork exports to China 'not viable' due to trade war: Smithfield CEO

Smithfield products are seen at a supermarket in Shanghai, China July 26, 2017. Picture taken July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. pork trade to China is “not viable” after Beijing imposed tariffs on imports of American pork amid the trade war between the world’s two largest economies, said Ken Sullivan, chief executive Smithfield Foods.

“Certainly in the short term here as this trade war has heated up, it’s made the trade with China very difficult - to even stopping at various points - because the tariff that’s been imposed makes it not viable to do that,” Sullivan told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Smithfield Foods, a division of China’s WH Group (0288.HK), is the world’s biggest pork producer.