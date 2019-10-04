Business News
October 4, 2019 / 11:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. eliminating tariff exemption for imports of new solar panel technology

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials said on Friday they were eliminating the exemption for bifacial solar panels from the Trump administration’s tariffs on overseas-made solar products.

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in an online statement it was withdrawing the exclusion for imported bifacial solar panels, a new technology through which power is produced on both sides of a cell.

The USTR had announced the exemption in June. Under tariffs imposed in early 2018, the rate for solar panels had been set at 30% and then lowered to 25%.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese

