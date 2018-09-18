Trump says U.S.-South Korea trade deal may be signed at U.N.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. trade deal with South Korea has been fully renegotiated and may be signed at the United Nations, where leaders have gathered for the 73rd session of the General Assembly.

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a joint news conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“The trade deal with South Korea has been fully renegotiated and is ready for signature,” he told a news conference. “We may sign it at the United Nations or shortly thereafter. It was a terrible deal for the United States, now it’s a fair deal.”