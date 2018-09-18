FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 7:33 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Trump says U.S.-South Korea trade deal may be signed at U.N.

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. trade deal with South Korea has been fully renegotiated and may be signed at the United Nations, where leaders have gathered for the 73rd session of the General Assembly.

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a joint news conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“The trade deal with South Korea has been fully renegotiated and is ready for signature,” he told a news conference. “We may sign it at the United Nations or shortly thereafter. It was a terrible deal for the United States, now it’s a fair deal.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech

