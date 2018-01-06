FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2018 / 1:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. says 'much work to do' on U.S.-South Korean trade talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said after talks with South Korean trade officials in Washington on Friday that there is “much work to do” to reach agreement on a revamped trade deal.

”We have much work to do to reach an agreement that serves the economic interests of the American people,“ Lighthizer said in a statement. ”Our goals are clear: we must achieve fair and reciprocal trade between our two nations. We will move forward as expeditiously as possible to achieve this goal.”

The statement said that “both sides agreed to follow-up to discuss timing for the next meeting in the very near term.”

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

