U.S. justification of steel tariffs is 'grotesque': German steel body

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s steel industry association said justifying U.S. steel tariffs based on national security concerns is “grotesque”, after the U.S. announced it was moving ahead with 25 percent tariffs on steel imports from the European Union.

“The U.S. measures are a protectionist intervention in international trade and run counter to the principles of the WTO (World Trade Organization),” Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl said in a statement on Thursday.

“The U.S. allegation that EU imports are a threat to national security is grotesque,” it added, calling for a swift WTO decision on challenges to the tariffs.