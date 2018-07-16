Plains All American loses bid for steel tariff exclusion on proposed oil pipeline

(Reuters) - A $1.1 billion U.S. shale pipeline project on Monday was denied an exclusion to the Trump administration’s tariff on imported steel, the first ruling on a major energy export project.

U.S. pipeline operator Plains All American Pipeline LP’s bid to avoid the 25 percent tariff on pipe imported from Greece was denied because domestic product is available, the Commerce Department ruling said.

The Houston-based company is preparing a comment on the request, a Plains All American spokeswoman said.

Plains sought to use steel from a unit of Corinth Pipeworks Pipe Industry SA for its Cactus II pipeline. The line is projected to start delivering 585,000 barrels of oil per day from oilfields in West Texas to export hubs along the U.S. Gulf Coast beginning next year.

Plains had said in its application that only three steel mills in the world could produce the material required for its pipeline, and none of those are located in the United States.

The company had expected to begin taking deliveries of materials from the Greek pipemaker in June, according to its request for an exemption.