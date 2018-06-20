U.S. Commerce Department investigating steel price hikes after tariffs: Ross

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday his agency is launching an investigation of recent steel price hikes to determine whether some market participants are “illegitimately profiteering” from new U.S. tariffs.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a Senate Finance hearing on "Current and Proposed Tariff Actions Administered by the Department of Commerce" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ross told a Senate Finance Committee hearing that the price of steel in the U.S. market has risen far more than justified by the 25 percent tariff, possibly because of “speculative activity” with some market intermediaries holding back inventories.