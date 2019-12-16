Business News
December 16, 2019 / 10:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. issues final order on duties on certain steel products from Vietnam

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man checks steel quality at Hoa Phat steel mill in Hai Duong province, Vietnam June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had issued a final order imposing duties of up to 456% on certain steel products from South Korea or Taiwan that are shipped to Vietnam for minor processing and then exported to the United States.

The agency said in a statement that it had found corrosion-resistant steel products and cold-rolled steel produced in Vietnam using substrate of South Korean or Taiwanese origin had circumvented U.S. anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

