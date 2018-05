WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Countries granted exemptions to recently enacted U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs will still be subject to a quota system for imports, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said on Tuesday.

Rolled up steel sits in the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

“We will have quotas and other restrictions to make sure that we defend our industries in the interest of national security,” Navarro told steel industry executives, adding that the approach also would apply to entities “like Europe.”