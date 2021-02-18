Senate committee sets Feb. 25 date for confirmation hearing for Biden's trade czar

FILE PHOTO: Katherine Tai, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be U.S. Trade Representative, speaks in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate Finance Committee will hold a confirmation hearing at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25 for Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden’s nominee as U.S. Trade Representative, the committee said in a statement.

Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said Tai had the needed experience to succeed in the role and vowed to advance the nomination as quickly as possible.

“Her record of getting wins for American workers demonstrates she knows how to champion the values that matter to U.S. families,” he said in a statement.