WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will announce tariffs at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) on Thursday, CNBC reported, citing an unidentified White House official.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a discussion with state governors from around the country at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

No details on the tariffs were provided, CNBC said. U.S. Trump has vowed to take steps to crack down on imports of steel and aluminum and has been considering imposing hefty tariffs on imports of the metals from China and other countries.