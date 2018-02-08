FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 4:42 PM / in 14 hours

EU seeks U.S. compensation for solar panel tariffs: WTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The European Union has sent the United States a demand for talks on compensation for steep U.S. tariffs imposed on imported solar panels, a World Trade Organization filing showed on Wednesday.

The EU request said Germany was a major exporter and cited WTO rules under which it could demand compensation. The EU move follows similar steps by China, Taiwan and South Korea, but unlike them it did not accuse the United States of breaking WTO rules.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra

