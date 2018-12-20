U.S. aims to present figures on impact of tariffs in mid-January: report

BERLIN (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department plans to present new calculations on the impact that tariffs on foreign cars would have on the U.S. market in four weeks’ time, a German magazine reported on Thursday.
WirtschaftsWoche cited unnamed EU sources as saying the report - on whether to impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars and parts on national security grounds - had failed to be approved during the consultation process between government departments.
The European Commission declined to comment on the report.
Reporting by Michelle Martin in Berlin and Phil Blenkinsop in Brussels; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Maria Sheahan