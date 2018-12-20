U.S. aims to present figures on impact of tariffs in mid-January: report

BERLIN (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department plans to present new calculations on the impact that tariffs on foreign cars would have on the U.S. market in four weeks’ time, a German magazine reported on Thursday.

WirtschaftsWoche cited unnamed EU sources as saying the report - on whether to impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars and parts on national security grounds - had failed to be approved during the consultation process between government departments.

The European Commission declined to comment on the report.