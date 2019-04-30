U.S. Republican senator says Trump's tariffs are 'overwhelming'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Joni Ernst speaks during a campaign event for U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in Meridian, Mississippi, U.S., November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs are “overwhelming” both agricultural and nonagricultural products, U.S. Republican Senator Joni Ernst told reporters on Tuesday as the Trump administration prepares to hold fresh trade talks with China.

Ernst, who represents the farm state of Iowa, also said Democrats need “to be willing to come to the table sit down and work through these trade issues.”