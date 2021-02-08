EU, UK envoys see better chance for global tax progress under Biden

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The British and EU ambassadors to Washington on Monday said they were encouraged by signs that the Biden administration will reengage in multilateral talks on reforming global tax rules after those talks stalled under former President Donald Trump.

European Union Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis told a trade conference he felt “great optimism” that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had shown a willingness to return to talks being led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, adding that it was “obvious that digital companies have to pay more tax. It’s just the fair ... thing to do.”

Britain’s ambassador to the United States, Karen Pierce, said her country had imposed a unilateral digital services tax in theory, but was not collecting it “precisely to encourage the administration to come and negotiate with us and others.”