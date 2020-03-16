U.S. trade body opens patent probe after complaint by Ireland's Neodron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Monday it would open an investigation into possible patent violations involving touch-controlled mobile phones, computers and computer parts by Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and a slew of other companies following a complaint filed by Neodron Ltd of Ireland.

The trade body said the decision to open an investigation did not constitute any decision on the merits of the case.

Neodron complains that the companies had violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 by infringing the company’s patent, and asked the ITC to issue cease and desist orders.