U.S. ITC ends probes into titanium sponge from Kazakhstan, Japan
October 6, 2017 / 3:36 PM / in 15 days

U.S. ITC ends probes into titanium sponge from Kazakhstan, Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it voted to end its probe into whether titanium sponge imports from Japan and Kazakhstan are injuring U.S. producers, saying it had not found harm in its preliminary investigations.

The decision follows the launch last month of anti-dumping and countervailing duties investigations by the U.S. Commerce Department after petitions from U.S.-based Titanium Metals Corp, part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s Precision Castparts Corp.

Reporting by Justin Mitchell and Eric Walsh; Editing by Susan Heavey and W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
