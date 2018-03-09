FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 4:43 PM / a day ago

Russia steel pipe firm TMK says U.S. tariffs to benefit U.S. unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - TMK (TRMK.MM), Russia’s largest of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Friday it expected new U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminum to benefit its U.S. unit IPSCO.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry TMK is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

    TMK said IPSCO did not import steel, so should benefit from President Trump’s move. The company had yet to finish evaluating how the import duties would affect other parts of its business, it said in a written reply to a Reuters request.

    TMK also said an initial public offering of IPSCO, announced this year but put on hold due to volatility on global markets, was “postponed but not canceled”. TMK did not say when it might go ahead.

    Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Edmund Blair

